Home / World News / Have communicated with China: Pentagon on stopping weapons supply to Russia

Have communicated with China: Pentagon on stopping weapons supply to Russia

However, Pentagon does not have any indications that China has provided lethal assistance to Russia

ANI US
Have communicated with China: Pentagon on stopping weapons supply to Russia

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pentagon on Monday (local time) said that it has "communicated with China" to stop it from sending weapons to Russia.

"We have communicated with China about the negative consequences of providing lethal support to Russia. Not only it would extend the duration of Russia's illegal occupation of Ukraine and result in thousands of innocent killed in Ukraine and will surely put them in camps of countries that are looking to eliminate Ukraine as a nation," said Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder.

However, he said that Pentagon does not have any indications that China has provided lethal assistance to Russia.

Regarding the change in US calculations of supplying longer-range fires to Ukraine, after Britain's promise of cruise missiles and -- and long-range UAVs effect, Ryder said, "No, it doesn't. You know, as we've said all along, we're going to continue to stay in active discussions with Ukraine, with our allies and our partners on what their most urgent security assistance needs are. As you know, we have provided a wide variety of capabilities, including things like artillery, air defence, armour, ammunition, and -- and we'll continue to do that going forward."

He also said that the US is in close contact with Ukraine after it made a renewed push for Western warplanes again.

"I don't have anything to announce today in regards to any type of fighter aircraft. Again, we're going to stay in very close contact with Ukraine and our allies and partners to look at their near-term and longer-term security needs," said Ryder.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded promises of fresh military aid made by European allies he met over the past few days -- but he continued to press for modern fighter jets.

Ukraine said Russian forces are no longer capable of large-scale offensive action. The claim comes as the Ukrainian military said it was able to capture more than 10 Russian positions near Bakhmut.

31 US Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany for the training of Ukrainian forces: Thirty-one M1 Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany ahead of a training program for Ukrainian forces on the US tanks, the Pentagon said Monday.

"The Ukrainian crews are expected to begin training at Grafenwohr in Germany in the next couple of weeks. Because we're doing this concurrently, we will be able to provide those tanks to them in the fall timeframe to get them into Ukraine before the end of the year," Ryder said. The training program is expected to take several months, and the tanks are expected to be sent to Ukraine sometime in the fall.

Also Read

Russia's nuclear fuel firm busy 'breeding' new kinds of fuels, technology

Another Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America: Pentagon

Pentagon reiterates importance of India-US defence, security relationship

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine

Belgium PM meets Indian ministers, discusses renewable energy, tech

Robert Lucas, winner of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Economics, dies at 85

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

LIVE: Shivakumar to reach Delhi today; Cong to decide on Karnataka CM post

US to buy 3 mn barrels of crude oil to replenish reserve in August

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUS PentagonChina

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story