Hawaii Kilauea Volcanic Eruption after 3 months break, details inside



The National Park Service (NPS) has designated particular viewing points from which visitors can safely observe the eruption to ensure public safety. People can see the spectacle from these viewing areas, which can be as close as a half-mile away. According to the observatory, lava fountains erupted initially to 50 feet and bursts shot up to 200 feet during the early stages of the eruption. It has since descended. Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano started to erupt on Wednesday morning following a three-month hiatus, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said by sharing photographs and recordings on social media. The US Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory discovered evidence of an eruption in the summit caldera of Kilauea particularly inside the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, located in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic. Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu, and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses," says the observatory.



“Witnessing the crust of an active lava lake being dragged into seething fountains is unforgettable. While an eruption is an exciting experience, keep in mind you are observing a sacred event," said NPS. The alert level for Kīlauea has been raised to red, indicating a "warning" status, as per the observatory. However, there is currently no indication that populated areas are under threat, as confirmed by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Twitter.

Beyond a restricted area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, there was no activity at all. At approximately 6 am, the lava lake that covered the crater floor and contained lava from previous eruptions measured approximately 150 hectares. It is estimated around 1,300 meters wide.

Since the park is open 24 hours every day, visitors can go between 9 pm and sunrise, Ferracane said. Janice Wei was jolted awake by two minor earthquakes. She was able to see fountains she estimated to be 46 meters high around 4:30 am as a volunteer photographer for the park who lives in the nearby town of Volcano. As scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards, the aviation colour code changed to red. The volcano's alert level was raised to warning status.



