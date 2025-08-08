Trump weighs $30 bn Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac IPO for later this year

The Trump administration is preparing to sell shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in an offering that could start as early as this year, according to a senior administration official.

The plan could value the government-controlled mortgage giants at some $500 billion or more and would involve selling between 5 per cent and 15 per cent of their stock with an offering expected to raise about $30 billion.

No final decision has been made and President Donald Trump is still weighing his options, the official said. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news.

Shares of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac surged as much as 22 per cent in Friday trading, the most in more than two months.