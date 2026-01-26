Here's why Asia's pivot to political satire is no laughing matter

By Karishma Vaswani Politics in Asia is getting funnier, but the punchlines are falling flat. Politics in Asia is getting funnier, but the punchlines are falling flat.

From Indonesia to India, young people grappling with economic uncertainty and shrinking trust in institutions are turning to satire to express their discontent. This disillusionment is taking place across the world, but in Asia the consequences for joking about power are often far more severe, ranging from intimidation and censorship, to defamation cases and, in some instances, prison.

Satire has become a barometer of a deeper dysfunction in governance as traditional channels to hold elected officials accountable are breaking down. This risks normalizing political failure rather than finding avenues to correct it.

Indonesia offers a recent example of how political humor is being used to expose inequality in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Bobby Saputra, an influencer with over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and millions of views on YouTube, pokes fun at nepotism and corruption in a country that is facing a weaker currency, slower growth, and concerns over governance. His hilarious fictional billionaire character obliviously flaunts inherited wealth and entitlement, sore points for many citizens who are frustrated with a widening gap between rich and poor. The persona Bobby takes on in his videos is deliberately absurd and larger-than-life, but the comments on his videos and his region-wide popularity reflect a sense of disenchantment with the status quo. Southeast Asian youth are highly concerned about corruption and economic insecurity, according to a recent survey by by the Singapore-based ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute. But many are also skeptical that governments will address these issues — one reason for the surge of Gen-Z anger that spilled onto the streets in Indonesia and the Philippines last year.

When governance disappoints, the use of satire spreads, according to various research on political humor across Asia. It offers both those who make the jokes and those who laugh at them a way to question power without confronting it head-on. Satire long predates modern politics. From ancient Greece, where playwright Aristophanes lampooned leaders through sharp caricatures, to Jonathan Swift, whose Gulliver’s Travels skewered British power, to Cold War-era American films like Dr. Strangelove, and more recent cultural touchstones like Monty Python and South Park, it has consistently served as a tool to question authority. Having a finger on the pulse of society is key. In the Philippines, recent corruption cases involving the mismanagement of government funds earmarked for flooding have offered satirists ample content. One of the best-known entertainers, Michael V., used the news cycle to poke fun at high-profile individuals involved in the controversies. He told local media that it was a way to raise awareness of what’s happening in the country.

From comedians like Willie Nepomuceno and Nanette Inventor, to satirical news shows that flourished after the 1986 People Power Revolution, the Philippines has a rich tradition of political humor. At one point, being mocked was accepted as part of democratic life, but tolerance has narrowed. The 2012 Cybercrime Prevention Act imposed harsh penalties for online libel, making comedians vulnerable to legal pressure from politicians. Punishment can include heavy fines and prison sentences, even though subsequent rulings have aimed to blunt the law’s effects. Biting satirical cartoons were a feature of the vibrant press culture in Hong Kong for decades, but that space has steadily shrunk since Beijing imposed the National Security Law in 2020. Three years later, Ming Pao, a leading Chinese-language newspaper, stopped publishing the work of veteran cartoonist Wong Kei-kwan — better known as Zunzi — after authorities complained.

In China, satirists routinely rely on puns, homophones and emojis to evade the scrutiny of officials. Even seemingly harmless jokes are treated as defiance against the regime, leading to even more creative ways of expressing discontent. Political humor in India is also under pressure. Comedians such as Kunal Kamra, Vir Das and others have faced police complaints, venue cancellations, suspended performances and online harassment over jokes aimed at leaders and institutions. Humor can’t save a democracy, but it is part of a healthy one. One reason to remain hopeful about the American political system is the fact that late night shows such as Saturday Night Live and TheDaily Show continue to exist and draw huge audiences. Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air last September after his show was pulled following comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.