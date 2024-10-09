Hezbollah terrorists, six senior leaders eliminated in Israeli airstrikes

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that at least 50 Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were eliminated, including 6 senior commanders from its Southern Front and Radwan Force, as a result of the "extensive air strikes" against a series of underground Hezbollah headquarters in southern Lebanon carried out on Monday. At least 50 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the attacks, including Ahmed Hassan Nazal, who was in charge of offensive operations from the area of Bint Jbeil. Hasin Talal Kamal, who was in charge of the Ghajar sector. Musa Diav Barakat, who was also responsible for the Ghajar sector. Mahmoud Musa Karniv, head of operations in the Ghajar sector. Ali Ahmed Ismail, who was in charge of the artillery in the Bint Jbeil sector. Abdullah Ali Dakik, who was in charge of the artillery in the Ghajar sector. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For years, Hezbollah's Southern Front built an extensive array of infrastructure and underground headquarters in southern Lebanon aimed at harming IDF forces during combat and carrying out an attack plan against Galilee settlements, explained the IDF.

Also, according to estimates made over the last day, 50 infrastructures of Hezbollah's Aziz unit, 30 targets of its Nasser unit and 5 targets of the Badar unit were destroyed in the attacks. In addition, about 10 targets of the Radwan force, its intelligence headquarters and about 30 targets of the medium-range rocket array in southern Lebanon were attacked.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 36 people have been killed, and 150 others wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of casualties since the beginning of the events to 2,119 dead and 10,019 wounded.

According to a report by the Lebanese National News Agency, Nasser Yassin, the Minister of Environment in the caretaker government of Lebanon and Coordinator of the Government Emergency Committee, stated in the 13th report on the Israeli assaults on Lebanon and the current situation that 137 airstrikes were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of attacks since the onset of the aggression to 9,400.

He also noted that 990 centres have been opened to accommodate displaced individuals, of which 781 centres have reached their maximum capacity. Additionally, 181,700 displaced persons have been registered in the shelter centres listed in the reports issued by the National Operations Room.