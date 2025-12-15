Home / World News / Hong Kong Democratic Party votes to dissolve after 31 years of operation

Hong Kong Democratic Party votes to dissolve after 31 years of operation

The resolution was passed during a meeting on Sunday for discussion of the dissolution and winding-up process, according to a Facebook post by Emily Lau, former chair of the Democratic Party

Hong Kong's Democratic Party (Photo: Reuters)
Founded in 1994, the Democratic Party was a primary force of opposition in the former British colony and a leading voice for broader democratic reforms. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, once the city’s largest opposition group, voted to dissolve after 31 years of operation. 
The resolution was passed during a meeting on Sunday for discussion of the dissolution and winding-up process, according to a Facebook post by Emily Lau, former chair of the Democratic Party. 
Founded in 1994, the Democratic Party was a primary force of opposition in the former British colony and a leading voice for broader democratic reforms. The party once served as the leading opposition force in the legislature and pressed Beijing aggressively on democratic reforms, including universal suffrage. 
The Hong Kong government didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside normal business hours. 
Beijing revamped Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021, mandating a “patriots only” governing principle that removed the political opposition from the city’s legislature. Hong Kong posted its second-lowest turnout on record in the recent elections for the legislature, with about 31.9% of eligible voters casting a ballot. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI scraps six-month equity vesting requirement for employees: Report

12 killed in terror attack on Jewish community at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Why politics keeps complicating the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia

Police search Brown University after 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting

High-end car sales dip in China, taking toll on European automakers

Topics :World NewsHong Kong

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story