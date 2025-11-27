Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

Following the crash, railways and local government authorities immediately activated their emergency response to manage rescue efforts

Breaking news template

Kunming's railway authority expressed condolences to the victims and their families in a social media post. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At least 11 people were killed and two others were injured after a test train crashed into railway workers in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday (local time), South China Morning Post reported.
 
Citing state broadcaster CCTV, the report said that test train No. 55537, which was being used to check seismic equipment, struck construction workers who had entered the railway track on a curve near Luoyangzhen Station in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan.
 
Following the crash, railways and local government authorities immediately activated their emergency response to manage rescue efforts. Operations at the train station resumed and the injured were receiving medical treatment.
 
 
Kunming's railway authority expressed condolences to the victims and their families in a social media post. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.   This is a developing story. More details awaited.
 

More From This Section

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Thousands left homeless as fire in Bangladesh slum destroys 1,500 shanties

Imran khan

Rumours claim Imran Khan is dead; family says police stopping all access

Donald Trump, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi

Did Trump ask them to lower temperature on Taiwan? No comment, says Japan

US National Guard troops

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspect in White House National Guard shooting?

Hong Kong fire

44 killed, 279 missing in one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires: All we know

Topics : China Train Crash train collision BS Web Reports Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon