House Democrats decry health cuts in GOP tax law at Louisiana town hall

Democrats used a Louisiana town hall Thursday night to preview one of their main strategies for attempting to retake the US House next year, ripping into the health care changes in the just-passed Republican tax and spending bill.

The House's Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, said the event was the first stop on a nationwide tour to educate voters about the bill's potential impacts. He described the legislation as an unprecedented assault on health care from a group of people who promised not to touch Medicaid.

And during the first chance they got, they do the exact opposite, Jeffries told a crowd of several hundred at Xavier University in New Orleans. Shame on them.

The gathering of some of the top House Democrats comes at a crucial time for the party. It is seeking a pathway back to power in Washington but is grappling for a message that will resonate with the working class voters who have migrated toward Republicans in recent elections. Democratic leaders believe the bill, which President Donald Trump signed into law on the Fourth of July, will sway voters ahead of the 2026 midterms, when Democrats look to win control of the House and break the hold Republicans have on the levers of power in Washington. The measure includes about USD 4.5 trillion in tax breaks by extending cuts made during Trump's first term, mostly benefiting the wealthiest Americans, and adding new ones that include no taxes on tips. It also slashes clean energy tax credits and unleashes hundreds of billions of dollars for Trump's national security agenda, including for border patrol and deportations.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates 11.8 million adults and children are at risk of losing their health insurance under the bill, which over time will make it harder to enroll in federal health care programs, including Medicaid and others created by President Barack Obama'sAffordable Care Act. Additionally, it estimated 3 million Americans will no longer qualify for food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits. The legislation reduces federal Medicaid spending by USD 1 trillion. All so Republicans can give trillions of dollars in tax breaks to billionaires and the biggest corporations, said Democratic Rep. Troy Carter, who represents much of New Orleans. It is, in fact, reverse Robinhood -- stealing from the poor to give to the rich.

Democrats chose Louisiana as the site of their town hall to highlight the impact of those cuts. It's the home state of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Louisiana is among the states expected to lose one-fifth of its Medicaid budget over the next decade as a result of the bill. An estimated 1.5 million people in the state are enrolled in the health care program, and the policies could increase the uninsured population by more than 200,000, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In Johnson's own district, the foundation found that some 38% of the residents are enrolled in Medicaid.

Most of the health care changes in the bill, including the new Medicaid work requirements on certain adults, will not begin until after next year's elections, though a number of providers are already beginning to prepare for potential cutbacks. Carter said 33 rural hospitals in the state are at risk of closing. Dr. Takeisha Davis, chief executive of New Orleans East Hospital, said she was concerned about how health care cuts will affect patients and the public hospital's operations. It serves about 300,000 patients a year, roughly 60% of whom are on Medicaid. Davis was blunt in her assessment of the bill's potential impact, saying loss of health care would cause more preventable deaths in our area." CJ Marbley, the hospital's chief nursing officer, told the Democrats that the majority of maternal births in Louisiana are covered by Medicaid.

Any reduction in this critical program has a potential loss of life for the infant and mother, he said, while noting that Black women are four times more likely than white women to die from complications during pregnancy. Johnson and Scalise stood with Trump at the White House when he signed the bill last week and insist the measure will boost the US economy, strengthen the borders and ensure that millions of Americans won't see a tax increase. Ahead of the town hall, Scalise said Democrats who opposed the bill will have to explain to the people of Louisiana why they voted against tax breaks on tips and overtime and extending Trump's tax cuts, as well as other provisions he says will help the state.