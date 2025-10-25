Home / World News / Houthis detain two UN staffers, raid homes in Yemen amid operational review

Houthis detain two UN staffers, raid homes in Yemen amid operational review

The 12 international staffers departed Sanaa on a UN humanitarian flight, with some relocating to Jordan to continue their work there

Houthis
The detainment marks the latest in a series of escalations by the armed group against both national and international humanitarian workers | Credit: Bloomberg
AP
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:27 AM IST
Houthi rebels detained two additional United Nations staff members and raided the homes of several others in Yemen over the last 48 hours, the latest in a series of events now forcing the world body to reassess how it operates in the war-torn country.

The detainment of two staffers was confirmed by Farhan Haqq, the deputy UN spokesperson, on Friday. Three officials with the World Food Program confirmed the raids on the homes of Yemeni staff and the UN facility took place on Thursday and Friday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

Since 2021, the de facto authorities have taken a number of steps that have made it increasingly difficult for the UN to provide assistance to Yemenis," Haqq told reporters. "These actions are forcing us to reassess the way in which we work in areas controlled by the Houthis.

The detainment marks the latest in a series of escalations by the armed group against both national and international humanitarian workers. Over the last several months, the rebels have forcibly entered and occupied UN premises, including in the capital of Sanaa, where they have seized assets and repeatedly detained personnel. There are now 55 staffers who are currently detained by the Houthis, as well as other non-government and civil society personnel from various diplomatic missions.

On Wednesday, the rebels released a dozen international staffers and allowed three others to move freely within the UN compound after detaining them in the Sanaa facility last weekend.

The UN, at all levels, continues to be seized with the matter and is in constant contact with the relevant authorities in Sana'a and with concerned Member States and partners to secure their release, the office of UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in a statement. We renew the Secretary-General's call for their immediate and unconditional release.

The Houthis have a long-running crackdown on the UN and others working in Yemen's rebel-held areas. The rebels have claimed, without evidence, that detained UN staff and employees of other organizations and embassies were spies, which the UN has denied.

The detentions on Sunday came a day after the Houthis raided another UN facility in Sanaa, but all staff there were reported to be safe. Those detained Sunday included five Yemenis and 15 international staff. The rebels released another 11 UN staffers after questioning.

A UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the raid, said over the weekend that the rebels confiscated all communications equipment from the facility, including phones, servers and computers.

The official said those detained belonged to multiple UN agencies including the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The rebels also raided UN offices in Sanaa on Aug. 31 and detained 19 employees, according to the UN They later released the deputy director of the UNICEF office in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :YemenYemen civil warUnited Nations

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

