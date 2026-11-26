Before Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia, he worked seasonally at an American diner chain as a busboy and waiter. Now, the diner chain has welcomed Huang's return to the chipmaker by reinstating a commemorative plaque marking Nvidia's origins.

"Some things you just don't take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them," read an X post by diner chain Denny's.

Denny's said it had learned on November 13 that the plaque marking the booth where Huang and his co-founders discussed the idea that eventually became Nvidia had been taken down after his resignation as the company’s CEO. The restaurant chain said it had put the plaque back, although it did not specify who had removed it or why.

Denny’s also revealed that it had contacted Nvidia's communications team on November 10, saying: "Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his." Jensen Huang's association with Denny's Huang's association with Denny's dates back to before the founding of Nvidia in 1993. According to Huang’s LinkedIn profile, he worked seasonally at the diner chain's outlet between 1978 and 1983, initially as a busboy and later as a waiter. Years later, Huang and his co-founders returned to the restaurant, where they sat down over coffee to discuss the idea that led to the founding of Nvidia, Denny's said. ALSO READ: Data centres in space? SpaceX gets approval for a million-satellite network In its post, the restaurant chain described the diner as Huang's "first alma mater", adding that he continued to speak with pride about the work he did there.