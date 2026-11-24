The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO on Monday has drawn bipartisan criticism in US Congress, with lawmakers questioning the company's decision and the Trump administration's reported involvement in the move. They have also raised concerns about Nvidia's advanced AI chips being diverted to China. Huang had resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12 after reports emerged of his extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations raised concerns over whether sensitive company information may have been compromised. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang to Steve Jobs: CEOs who made dramatic corporate comebacks Nvidia's board initially accepted his resignation, appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO, and said on November 17 that it did not intend to reinstate him, despite Huang's willingness to return. However, the board reversed its decision on November 23 and reinstated him, just 11 days after his departure.

Lawmakers question national security assurances Following Huang's reinstatement, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision “reckless”, saying Congress was still seeking “answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls”. “The Trump Administration needs to explain what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials to support Huang’s reinstatement,” Warren said in a statement on social media. Nvidia, in a statement on Monday, said it had "received input from senior levels of the United States government" and was confident that Huang's reinstatement "poses no national security risk". Warren added, “Huang’s return only increases the urgency to pass bipartisan export control bills and make sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk.”

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas questioned the national security assurances, writing on X, “No national security risk? Based on what?” Meanwhile, Nebraska Republican Senator Pete Ricketts said on X that Huang’s “behavior does not support reinstatement”. “His own board described his behavior as lacking ‘candor’… Nvidia’s decision today doesn’t excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress,” he added. Don Bacon, a Republican US Representative from Nebraska, also criticised the decision, saying, “Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang.” “Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China. We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible,” Bacon, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation, said on Facebook.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also called for Huang and Nvidia’s directors to testify before Congress under oath. “A boardroom vote does not resolve a national security risk. Nvidia’s board may answer to shareholders, but Jensen Huang must answer to the American people about his proximity to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and the whereabouts of billions in advanced AI chips,” she was quoted as saying by CNN. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi called Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Huang “outrageous.” “We still don’t know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia’s own board has completed its investigation. Trump’s assurances cannot be taken at face value, especially after Nvidia’s $25 million donation to his ballroom,” she wrote on X.