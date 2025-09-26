Hungary's Orban tells Trump cutting Russian energy would cripple economy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said Friday that Hungary will continue to source fossil fuels from Russia despite demands from his ally US President Donald Trump, and that he'd informed the president that dropping Russian energy would be a disaster for Hungary's economy.

Hungary remains one of the only countries in Europe to continue purchasing Russian oil and natural gas following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But Trump, an admirer of the long-serving Hungarian leader, earlier this month called on all NATO countries including Hungary to cease purchasing Russian oil, since he believes the Russia-Ukraine war would end if they did so.

In comments to state radio on Friday, Orbn said he recently told Trump that that dropping Russian energy imports would be an economic disaster for Hungary. I told the US president ... that if Hungary is cut off from Russian oil and natural gas, immediately, within a minute, Hungarian economic performance will drop by 4 per cent," Orbn said. "It means the Hungarian economy would be on its knees. Despite three years of efforts by European Union countries to wean off of Russian energy supplies an effort to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue that helps fuel the war in Ukraine Hungarian officials have insisted that geographical and infrastructural constraints make it nearly impossible to transition to using fossil fuels supplied from the West.