Hurun Rich List 2025: Elon Musk world's richest; check who trail him

Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has retained the title of the richest person on Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Musk saw his wealth surge by 82 per cent, or $189 billion, reaching a total of $420 billion.

“Musk has retained his position as the wealthiest person in the world for the fourth time in five years, becoming the first individual to surpass the $400 billion threshold,” noted the Hurun Research report.

However, the report also noted that since the wealth cut-off date of January 15, 2025, Musk's fortune has declined by nearly $100 billion. "Donald Trump’s election win gave US-based billionaires a significant post-election bonus. Close allies Elon Musk and tech investor Peter Thiel saw their wealth surge 82 per cent to $420bn and 67 per cent to US$14bn. The US President’s following has contributed to Trump’s wealth, almost tripling to $7.2bn. Since our cut-off of 15 January 2025, Musk has lost $100bn after Tesla saw its market cap plunge by $700bn, as investors took fright from increased competition from Chinese EV makers and a consumer backlash over Musk’s politics. Despite the drop, Musk is still the richest person in the world," the report said.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos maintained his position as the world's second-richest person with a net worth of $266 billion, up 44 per cent.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg entered the top three of the rich list for the first time, with his wealth rising by $84 billion to $242 billion.

Also Read

Oracle’s Larry Ellison moved up one spot to rank fourth as his wealth rose by $59 billion to $203 billion.

Warren Buffett maintained his position among the top five, with his net worth increasing to $167 billion.

Others in the top 10 global list are Google co-founder Larry Page with a net worth of $164 billion, French billionaire Bernard Arnault with $157 billion, Microsoft’s former CEO Steve Ballmer with $156 billion, Sergey Brin with $148 billion, and Bill Gates with $143 billion.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, there are over 3,442 billionaires worldwide. "The USA continues to lead, while India secures the third position. The exclusive 'Ten Zero Club,' representing those with over $10 billion, is now approaching 300 members, and the 'Eleven Zero Club,' comprising individuals with over $100 billion, has expanded from zero in 2017 to 17 today," said Hurun India in a post on X.

Mukesh Ambani no longer among world’s top 10 richest

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has dropped out of the world top 10 richest list after his wealth declined by Rs 1 trillion from last year. However, with a net worth of Rs 8.6 trillion, he continues to be India's and Asia's richest person.

Businessman Gautam Adani has emerged as India’s highest wealth gainer on the Hurun Rich List 2025, with a notable rise of nearly Rs 1 trillion in his net worth. With businesses across ports, power generation, airports, mining, renewables, media and cement, Adani's wealth grew by 13 per cent, placing him second on the list, behind Mukesh Ambani. His net worth stands at Rs 8.4 trillion.

Roshni Nadar, chairperson of HCL Technologies debuted on the list with a net worth of Rs 3.5 trillion after her father, Shiv Nadar, transferred a 47 per cent stake in HCL to her as part of a succession plan. She stands at third position and is the only woman among India’s top 10 wealthiest individuals.

Others in India's top 10 wealthiest list are: Dilip Shanghvi & family with net worth as Rs 2.5 trillion, Azim Premji & family (Rs 2.2 trillion), Kumar Mangalam Birla & family (Rs 2 trillion), Cyrus S Poonawalla & family (Rs 2 trillion), Niraj Bajaj & family (Rs 1.6 trillion), Ravi Jaipuria & family (1.4 trillion), and Radhakishan Damani & family (1.4 trillion),

India is now home to 284 billionaires, up by 13 from last year. Among the top 10 billionaires in India, Mumbai leads with five, followed by New Delhi with two, and Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Pune each contributing one. The combined wealth of India’s billionaires now amounts to Rs 98 trillion.