I'd be 'very upset' over Chinese military in Argentina: Trump warns Milei

By Manuela Tobias and Patrick Gillespie

US President Donald Trump made it clear to his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei that any Chinese military activity in the South American country wouldn’t be received well in Washington.

The two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday, after Trump’s finance chief pledged wide-ranging support for Argentina’s beleaguered currency and broader economy in a bid to boost the libertarian Milei ahead of a crucial midterm election later this month.

“You can do some trade, but you certainly shouldn’t be doing beyond that,” said Trump, seated in front of Milei, referring to Argentina’s ties to the Asian giant. “Certainly shouldn’t be doing anything having to do with the military with China and if that’s what’s happening, I’d be very upset about that.”

ALSO READ: US injects $20 bn to stabilise Argentina's economy, Treasury buys pesos Trump’s comments about Chinese activity in Argentina happened during the same meeting where he insisted Milei will need to perform well in the nationwide Oct 26 vote in order to receive a $20 billion currency swap line, something US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had already said was finalised last week. The comments caused Argentine sovereign bonds to drop Tuesday afternoon. After both leaders gave opening remarks, Milei didn’t speak again as Trump fielded questions from journalists. Bessent did clarify that the US financial lifeline to Argentina isn’t predicated on Milei’s government ending its $18 billion accord with China’s central bank.

“I was referring more to ports, military bases, observation facilities that have been created in Argentina,” Bessent said. The remarks all but point to China’s space observation center in Argentina’s Patagonia region, and they build on previous comments that Milei is “committed to getting China out” of Argentina. Last weekend, China’s embassy in Argentina fired back at Bessent for “bullying” Latin American nations while pushing a “Cold War-era mentality.” During his successful campaign for president two years ago, Milei at times suggested he would oppose any deals with a communist-run Chinese government, but later softened his stance.

In 2012, Argentina’s then-leftist government granted China the rights for 50 years to build a 494-acre space station in the Patagonian province of Neuquen. Milei’s predecessor, Alberto Fernandez, renewed a joint venture agreement with China to collaborate on space exploration. Past US administrations have speculated that China’s Patagonia space station is covertly conducting military activities. The administration of former US President Joe Biden called on Milei to inspect the site, but it’s unclear to what degree local authorities did so last year. Shortly after Trump’s remarks, Argentina’s Security Minister Patricia Bullrich denied there were any discussions specifically about the space station.