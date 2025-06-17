Home / World News / Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA

Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA

The IAEA confirmed direct damage to uranium enrichment halls at Iran's Natanz site using satellite imagery after Israeli airstrikes during Operation Rising Lion

Natanz nuclear facility in Iran
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Israeli strikes have damaged underground uranium enrichment facilities at Iran’s key nuclear fuel production site, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Monday, citing high-resolution satellite imagery taken after the attacks on Friday.
 
"Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz. No change to report at Esfahan and Fordow," the United Nations nuclear watchdog posted on X.
 
The Natanz facility, located in central Iran, houses approximately 15,000 centrifuges used to separate uranium isotopes, according to Bloomberg. The site is built underground and protected by multiple layers of steel and reinforced concrete.
 
Four days ago, UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi told an emergency session of the UN Security Council that Israeli strikes had destroyed the above-ground portion of the Natanz facility. He stated that the site's electrical infrastructure and backup power systems were also eliminated, along with a section used for enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity.
 

Operation Rising Lion and escalating tensions 

The strikes were part of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel on 13 June. Israeli forces reportedly targeted over 100 critical infrastructure sites in Iran, focusing on key nuclear and missile facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.
 
The offensive is said to have resulted in the deaths of top Iranian officials, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and General Hossein Salami, as well as six nuclear scientists connected to Iran’s uranium enrichment and missile development programmes.
 
Israel stated that the aim of the operation was to significantly impair Iran’s ability to pursue its nuclear ambitions.
 
On Tuesday, Israel further claimed to have killed Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s most senior military commander, in an airstrike in central Tehran—just days after eliminating his predecessor.
 

Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks 

In response to the Israeli strikes, Iran launched a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting several Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. The Iranian government warned of intensified retaliation should Israeli military actions persist and cautioned Western countries against backing Israel in the ongoing conflict.
 

US urges evacuation from Tehran 

Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump issued a warning on Tuesday urging civilians to evacuate Tehran, citing the risk of further military escalation. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

