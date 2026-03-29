IDF launches 'wide-scale' strikes on Iranian military infrastructure

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it carried out a "wide-scale wave of strikes" targeting the Iranian military infrastructure in the "heart" of Tehran.

In a post on X, the IDF said the operation targeted multiple sites linked to the "Iranian terror regime", including dozens of weapons storage and production facilities.

According to the X post, several temporary command centres were also dismantled during the strikes, including locations where commanders were reportedly operating.

The IDF added that ballistic missile production and storage facilities, aerial defence systems, and observation posts were among the targets hit in the operation.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a stern warning that American and Israeli universities in the West Asian region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian academic institutions and heritage infrastructure.

In a statement broadcast by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Telegram, the IRGC condemned recent attacks on Iranian universities, including what it described as a bombardment of the University of Science and Technology in Tehran, and accused US-Israeli forces of targeting Iranian educational infrastructure. "The American-Zionist aggressor forces have targeted Iranian universities for the umpteenth time by bombing the Tehran University of Science and Technology," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB. The statement warned that all universities affiliated with the United States and Israel in West Asia are "legitimate targets" unless specific conditions are met.