In early going, Trump 2.0 approach on foreign policy is to talk loudly

Donald Trump in his first week back in the White House has offered an early preview to his second-term foreign policy approach: Talk loudly and wield a big stick.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to levy massive tariffs on Colombia after the country's leftist president refused to allow a US military plane returning deported migrants from the South American nation to land in the country.

He's needled the Ukrainian president for talking so brave instead of negotiating with Russia. He's flummoxed even Republican allies with his calls on Mideast nations to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza, potentially moving out enough of the population to just clean out the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

Through economic coercion and sharp rhetoric, Trump is signalling that he intends to be a bull in the China shop in hopes of extracting what he wants from allies and adversaries alike.

In the Colombia episode, President Gustavo Petro quickly relented in the face of Trump's threatened tariffs 25 per cent on all Colombian goods coming into the country and doubling to 50 per cent in a week. The moment may be just a taste of what is to come.

As you saw yesterday, we've made it clear to every country that they will be taking back ... people that we're sending out, Trump said in a Monday speech before House Republicans at their annual policy retreat. The criminals and illegal aliens coming from their countries we're taking them back, and they're going to take them back fast. And if they don't, they'll pay a very high economic price.

Trump vowed to quickly reverse the approach of his Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, whom he frequently criticised as demonstrating weakness on the international stage when the world was looking for stronger leadership from the world's foremost power.

Big stick diplomacy During planning for their return to power, Trump's team decided on an aggressive course of action to respond to any nation that moved to block his agenda, hoping to make an example of them right out of the gate, according to a senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

And with the heavy reliance on sticks rather than carrots in the opening days of Trump 2.0, the administration has sought to send a clear message that US foreign policy will be driven by an unrelenting commitment to the America First worldview.

Soon after the Colombia matter was resolved, Trump posted on social media a photo of himself in a pinstripe suit and Trilby fedora favoured by American gangsters in the 1920s as well as a crass acronym that warns not to test him.

The posting was a decidedly modern, and Trumpian, turn on President Theodore Roosevelt's use of the West African aphorism to speak softly and carry a big stick." It seems to me that from the Trump administration's perspective, they've met their goal, right? said Kevin Whitaker, who served as the US ambassador to Colombia from 2014 to 2019. It's not just that they got what they wanted. The approval for the flights was secured. But they sent a message about their commitment to use all of the tools in their toolkit in order to achieve them.

It's not just on immigration where Trump is trying to rattle his international counterparts to get in line with blunt talk.

The president said that he used a phone call last week with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to press for OPEC+ to slash oil prices, a move that he believes is the most effective way to force Russia to negotiate an end to its war against Ukraine. The kingdom is the most prominent member of OPEC+, a group of major oil exporting nations.

Trump, a critic of the Biden administration's spending to back Ukraine's war effort, pledged during the campaign to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year war.

One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money, Trump told reporters, in what could be interpreted as a blunt critique of the Saudis, a key ally. So, OPEC ought to get on the ball and drop the price of oil. And that war will stop right away.

On Saturday evening, Trump also grabbed the attention of Middle East partners, Egypt and Jordan, when he said that the two countries should take hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from war-ravaged Gaza.

Officials from both countries flatly rejected the idea.

Rubio heads to Central America The dispute with Colombia's Petro comes as Trump is dispatching Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week to Central America for his first international travel as America's top diplomat. The trip will take him to Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

The decision to put an early focus on Central America including nations that are central to the success of Trump's mass deportation effort and his bid to clamp down on illegal immigration speaks to how big a priority immigration is for Trump out of the gate.

Rubio's stop in Panama also comes as Trump in recent weeks has said he wants the Panama Canal back under US control, claiming that American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form," and that China is operating the Panama Canal.

Some Panamanians have interpreted Trump's remarks as a way of applying pressure on Panama for something else he wants: better control of migration through the Darien Gap. Others have recalled the 1989 US invasion of Panama with concern.

To be certain, China's growing commercial interest in the Western Hemisphere, including its operation of a port at the canal, have long fuelled US concerns about Beijing's broader role in global shipping and port operations.

The Biden administration shared similar worries, but sought to counter China by rallying wealthy economies to band together against China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which has launched a network of infrastructure projects and maritime lanes that snake around large portions of the world.