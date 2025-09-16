Home / World News / India jumps a place on innovation ladder, leads Central, South Asia pack

India jumps a place on innovation ladder, leads Central, South Asia pack

India performed better in innovation outputs than innovation inputs in 2025. The country's R&D investments fell to 7.8% in 2019-20, However, in the decade (2010-20) it rose 3.1%

innovation
India’s technology adoption — fuelled by robust digital infrastructure, AI uptake, and government initiatives — has propelled it to 39th place, a significant leap from 81st in 2015.
Ayushi Singh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Global Innovation Index (GII) ranks 139 world economies according to their innovation capabilities. In its 18th edition, India ranks 38th overall, from 39th last year, and a 10-place jump from 2020 (48). The country leads the pack among the 37 lower middle-income group economies and also ranks first among the 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia. Strong policy support, growing R&D investment, and a vibrant startup ecosystem have propelled India's rise as a global innovation hub. Consisting of roughly 80 indicators, grouped into innovation inputs and outputs, the GII aims to capture the multi-dimensional facets of innovation. 
 
India performed better in innovation outputs than innovation inputs in 2025. The country's R&D investments fell to 7.8% in 2019-20, However, in the decade (2010-20) it rose 3.1%. 
 
India’s technology adoption — fuelled by robust digital infrastructure, AI uptake, and government initiatives — has propelled it to 39th place, a significant leap from 81st in 2015. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eight injured, four critical in shooting at Minneapolis homeless camp

Robert Redford, legendary Oscar-winning actor and director, dies at 89

Jack Ma returns to 'Make Alibaba Great Again' with AI push, subsidy war

Israel launches expanded operation in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

Trump says US has a buyer for TikTok; may need approval from Congress

Topics :InnovationSouth Asia

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story