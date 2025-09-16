Robert Redford, legendary Oscar-winning actor and director, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at 89.

Redford died at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved, publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement. No cause of death was provided.

After rising to stardom in the 1960s, Redford was one of the biggest stars of the '70s with such films as The Candidate, All the President's Men and The Way We Were, capping that decade with the best director Oscar for 1980's Ordinary People, which also won best picture in 1980.