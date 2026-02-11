India-Pak war could have been nuclear: Trump reiterates claim of ending war

US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year, which he said could have turned nuclear, through tariffs.

"I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, 'if you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs, because I don't want to see people getting killed," Trump said in an interview to Fox Business Tuesday.

"And they said, 'Well, what does this have to do?' I said, 'you're going to be charged'. Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down. They were going at it," Trump said.