India 'right country' at 'right time' to hold G20 presidency: UK PM Sunak

India's diversity and its extraordinary successes means it is the "right country" at the "right time" to hold the G20 presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as he hailed Narendra Modi's leadership over the last year, noting that India's presidency of the bloc came when the world is facing innumerable challenges.

In an exclusive interview to PTI just days ahead of the G20 summit here on September 9-10, Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain, said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.

"This country's scale, diversity and its extraordinary successes means India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it's wonderful to see India showing such global leadership," he said.

The prime minister's responses to PTI's questions were sent by email.



"I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India. As you know, my wife is Indian and being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India," he said.

The 43-year-old leader of the Conservative Party was first elected as an MP in 2015. He was made finance minister or chancellor of exchequer in February 2020 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We will also work closely with India through their Presidency of the G20 to address the biggest challenges the world is facing, from stabilising the global economy to dealing with climate change," Sunak said.

The British prime minister also referred to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and asserted that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is allowed to invade a sovereign neighbour with impunity, then it will have "terrible consequences" for the entire world.

"As two major world democracies, our people define and drive us. That is why the UK is focused on supporting Ukraine to defend itself and defeat this illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion," he said.

"As a free and democratic country, Ukraine has the right to determine its own future. If Putin is allowed to invade a sovereign neighbour with impunity it will have terrible consequences for the entire world," he said. "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians, but it is Putin who has the power to end this war tomorrow by withdrawing his troops," Sunak added.



PM Sunak also said the UK is working closely with its partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism.

There have been increasing concerns in India about activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, especially after an attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March.

Sunak's comments came days before he visits India to attend the G20 summit.

"No form of extremism is acceptable in the UK, and I take the duty of the government to disrupt and counter violent, divisive ideologies, whatever they may be, very seriously," he said.

"We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism and the British police are fully empowered to deal with violent acts," he said, replying to a question on the issue.

There is a view in Delhi that the Khalistani issue is a stumbling block in deeper India-UK ties.

Sunak also referred to a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK's Security Minister Tom Tugendhat last month that was focused on addressing the threat of extremism and corruption.

"In August, the UK's Security Minister met Minister Jaishankar in New Delhi to develop our shared work addressing the threat of extremism and corruption," Sunak said.

"During that visit he announced new funding to enhance the UK's capability to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism. The Rs 1 crore investment will strengthen our understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremism and complement the joint work already underway between the UK and India," he said.