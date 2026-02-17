India's contribution to agenda of world community is vital for us: Guterres

India's permanent contribution to the agenda of the international community and that of the UN is of "enormous importance for us", the UN chief has said, as he pointed to a "positive mega trend" of the increasingly enhanced roles of developing economies like India in the world.

These remarks were made by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will be heading to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit, the first-ever summit on Artificial Intelligence hosted in the Global South.

"India became an extremely important leader in the discussions on all aspects of the activities of the UN, in peace and security, sustainable development, where I remember the G20 presided by India, the very important decisions that were taken there," Guterres told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

"And also in human rights as a democratic country in a world where, unfortunately, we see democracy in trouble in so many parts of the world," Guterres said. To a question on India's role at the UN, Guterres said "first of all, we have a huge debt of gratitude to India" for its presence in UN Peacekeeping, noting that currently about 5000 Indian women and men are deployed in peacekeeping missions across the world. He also highlighted the "first entirely female police unit in peacekeeping" from India, which he described as "something remarkable", given that gender equality is a "fundamental objective" for the UN.

India, which has traditionally been among the largest troop contributors to UN Peacekeeping, was the first country to deploy the all-women Formed Police Unit to Liberia in 2007, a landmark in the global organisation's history. "This permanent contribution of India to the agenda of the international community, which is the agenda of the UN, is of enormous importance for us," Guterres said in the interview ahead of his visit to India. Guterres, whose tenure as the UN chief will end this year, highlighted some "positive mega trends" emerging in the world at a time of growing conflicts and increasing inequalities.

"My message is that there are many reasons to be, of course, worried. We have seen conflicts multiplying, injustices, inequalities increasing, poverty and hunger not being solved in the world. "We have seen terrorism developing and becoming a nightmare in different parts of the world. So there are many reasons to be worried but there are a few positive mega trends," he said. Guterres stressed that one of the "most important mega trends" has to do with the role of countries and economies like India. "Every single day, the group of developed countries - G7 and similar countries - they represent a smaller share of the global economy than the day before. And every single day, the emerging economies, in which India is a fundamental pillar, represent a larger share of the world economy than the day before," he said.

"And this happens every single day, which means that this mega trend will, in time, contribute to a world in which justice, equality, and based on justice, equality, peace will have much more conditions to prevail," he said. Guterres has previously emphasised that global structures and institutions must reflect the complexity and opportunity of these "new times and realities". Against this backdrop, he has called for reform of the UN Security Council but noted that it is important to distinguish the powerful 15-nation organ from the rest of the United Nations. "The UN is not the Security Council," he said, adding that the UN is fully represented in the 193-member General Assembly, where all states have the same weight.

"Of course, it's the fact that the Security Council has not only been unfair in its composition but ineffective in its action. That facilitates some easy criticism of the United Nations." He voiced full support for the UN, underscoring that he is proud of the work the world organisation does. "I'm extremely proud of the extraordinary work that the United Nations is doing in humanitarian aid around the world, in support of sustainable development around the world, in leading the extremely important campaign for climate action and in developing more and more new areas in relation to what we were doing traditionally," he said.

"The United Nations has been a strong ally of developing countries fighting for reform of the international financial architecture to make sure that developing countries have a much stronger participation and voice in the international financial institutions," he said. "I am very proud to work with the UN and very proud of my colleagues who do humanitarian aid in the most remote and dangerous areas of the world, and very proud of the peacekeepers, like the Indian peacekeepers, that protect people in very difficult circumstances, also in some very dangerous situations," he said. Asserting that the UN plays a "very important and positive role", he said "our brand of the Sustainable Development Goals became a universal brand that all countries, and India has been leading in this dimension, are pursuing with determination." Guterres is scheduled to participate in the Summit's opening ceremony, a plenary with Heads of State and Government, as well as a sessionon the role of science in international AI governance, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said here.