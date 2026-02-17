Trump asks Iran to be 'reasonable' in next round of nuclear talks in Geneva

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) asked Iran to be "reasonable" in the next round of talks over the nuclear deal, reminding Tehran of the June 2025 B-2 bomber attack.

Speaking to reporters, Donald Trump said that he will "indirectly" be involved in the talks with Iran.

He said, "I will be involved in those talks indirectly. It will be very important. Iran is a tough negotiator, but I would say they are bad negotiators, as we could have had a deal instead of sending out B-2s (B-2 Bombers) to knock out their nuclear potential. I hope they are going to be more reasonable. They want to make a deal... We have peace in the Middle East. You will see some flames here and there, but we essentially have peace in the Middle East. That happened because we did a B-2 attack on the nuclear potential. They would have had a nuclear weapon within one month. If that happened, it would have been a whole different deal."

The US and Iran are expected to hold the next round of talks over the nuclear deal on Tuesday (local time) in Geneva, Switzerland, CNN reported. According to CNN, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to attend the meetings. Iran and the United States held the previous rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025 in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy. However, on June 21-22, 2025, under 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.