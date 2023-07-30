Home / World News / Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters race for 2024 US polls

Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters race for 2024 US polls

The former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the other two Indian-Americans seeking for the Republican candidature for the 2024 US presidential election

In the video, he criticised the "corruption" of Big Tech and pharmaceutical firms, saying they had "relentlessly attacked our freedoms" | Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Filing his candidacy, Hirsh Vardhan Singh has become the third Indian-American to enter the race for 2024 US Presidential Polls, The Hill reported.

The former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the other two Indian-Americans seeking for the Republican candidature for the 2024 US presidential election. Singh is now the third.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Singh posted a video and said he is a "lifelong Republican" and "America First" conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

In the video, he criticised the "corruption" of Big Tech and pharmaceutical firms, saying they had "relentlessly attacked our freedoms."

"We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States," Singh said in his video, according to The Hill.

On Thursday, he formally submitted his candidature to the Federal Election Commission.

With a dozen contenders vying for the Republican nomination, including former president Trump, Singh joins a crowded field.

Singh entered the Republican primaries for New Jersey governor in 2017 and 2021, a House seat in 2018, and the Senate in 2020, but he was unable to secure the party's nod, The Hill reported.

Topics :US presidential electionIndian AmericansUS Republicans

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

