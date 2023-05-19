Home / World News / Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times in a day

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times in a day

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted, releasing lava 24 times to the southwest throughout the day, said the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)

IANS Jakarta
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times in a day

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 1:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted, releasing lava 24 times to the southwest throughout the day, said the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Located on the border of the provinces of Central Java and Yogyakarta, Mount Merapi is now at the third dangerous level, said Mount Merapi monitoring post officer Yulianto on Thursday.

Authorities have recommended people not to stay within a radius of five km in the southwest and three km in the southeast sectors of the summit, to avoid volcanic ash and ejected material, Xinhua news agency reported.

The danger zone includes rivers originating from Merapi, on which cold lava flows.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years

Lava Blaze 5G gets 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage: Know price, specs

Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more

Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia's Java island, residents evacuated

Lava Blaze 5G phone's 6GB RAM variant goes on sale with introductory offers

1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hr-long videos: Musk

WHO recommends new Covid-19 shots should target only XBB variants

Topics :Indonesiavolcano

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story