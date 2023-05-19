Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

A senior Punjab government official on Thursday said that the Punjab police will send a delegation to search Imran Khan's house in Lahore on Friday to apprehend "terrorists" allegedly holed up in his residence after seeking permission from the former prime minister.

The delegation would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. The team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said.

The minister, in an interview with Geo News further stated that police contingents, of nearly 400 cops, would also accompany the delegation to arrest terrorists holed up there.