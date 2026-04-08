Iran claims 'historic victory' after Trump pauses attacks for 2 weeks

Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed "historic victory" after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran and agreed to a two-week double-sided ceasefire. According to Press TV, the Supreme National Security Council claimed that nearly all of Iran's objectives of the war have been achieved.

"Iran achieved a historic victory by forcing the criminal US to accept its 10-point plan. The US has accepted Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, enrichment rights, and removal of all sanctions. The US has accepted to stop aggression, pay compensation for damages, withdraw it's forced from the region," Supreme National Security Council stated as reported by Iranian state media.

The Security Council claimed that the US pushed for a ceasefire for over a month, but Iran repeatedly rejected the deadlines, prioritising the country's objectives. "It was decided from the very beginning that war would continue until objectives were achieved, including the enemy's regret and desperation, and removal of the long-term threat to the country. The war has thus continued until today, the fortieth day. Iran has repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the US president and continues to emphasise that it attaches no importance to any kind of deadline from the enemy." The Council said, as per the Iranian state media.

"Now we give the great nation of Iran the good news that nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved, and your brave children have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat. Iran's historic decision, backed by the unified support of the nation, is to continue the battle for as long as necessary, so its immense achievements are consolidated, & new security & political equations are created based on acceptance of Iran's power & sovereignty & that of Resistance," they added. This comes after suspending the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the West Asia. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate." Iranian side has accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it is was not attacked.