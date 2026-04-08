Sergio Gor meets US Comm Secy, discusses US-India commercial roadmap

US envoy to India Sergio Gor met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick here and discussed the commercial roadmap for the two countries and the opening up of a market of 1.4 billion people for American products.

In a social media post, Gor said he discussed with Lutnick a new Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to connect India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem and also strong participation from New Delhi in the upcoming SelectUSA Summit near here.

"Productive meeting with Secretary @HowardLutnick on the US-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming @SelectUSA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition, and strengthen supply chains," Gor said in a post on Tuesday.

In a separate post, the US Department of Commerce said Lutnick and Gor were working to open a market of 1.4 billion people to American products. "Today, Secretary Lutnick met with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, advancing President Trump's historic U.S.-India trade deal," the US Department of Commerce said in a post on X on Tuesday. "Together, we are working to open a market of 1.4 billion people to American products and secure over USD 500 billion in US exports," it said. Gor said he also had a meeting with Ben Black, the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.