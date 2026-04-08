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US military halts all offensive operations against Iran: Official

The official noted that defensive measures and operations would still be in effect

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US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran | Image: Canva/Free
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 6:42 AM IST
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The US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, an official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive military operations, noted that defensive measures and operations would still be in effect.

It comes after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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