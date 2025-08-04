Home / World News / Iran founds new Supreme National Defence Council after attacks by Israel

Iran founds new Supreme National Defence Council after attacks by Israel

Iran's decision follows a 12-day air war by Israel and the US that led to the deaths of nearly 1,100 people including military chiefs and commanders

Iran
The defence, intelligence and foreign ministries are expected to be council members, although the report did not provide those details. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Iran founded a new defence council after attacks in June by Israel and the US, Iranian state media reported Monday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the country's highest security body, made the decision to establish the Supreme National Defence Council, which will be headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the report said. 

ALSO READ: Scott Anderson captures US' hubris, Iran's revolution in exceptional detail 

The council will handle defensive plans and improve the capabilities of Iran's armed forces. Members will include the speaker of Parliament, the head of the judiciary and the chiefs of military branches and related ministries, the report said.

The defence, intelligence and foreign ministries are expected to be council members, although the report did not provide those details. 

Iran's decision follows a 12-day air war by Israel and the US that led to the deaths of nearly 1,100 people including military chiefs and commanders. A ceasefire has been in force since shortly after the airstrikes targeted Iran's major nuclear facilities.

Iran had a similar council during the 1980s war between Iran and Iraq that left nearly 1 million casualties on both sides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIranDefenceDefence news

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

