Iran frees French detainees after 3.5 years; return underway: Macron

Iran has allowed two French former detainees, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to leave the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

They had been holed up in French diplomatic premises there since their release from prison.

"CEcile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on route toward French territory, after three and a half years of detention in Iran," Macron tweeted.

The green light for them to leave Iran, long sought by France, signalled how Iran is differentiating between nations, treating some favourably and others as foes, in the context of the Iran war.

Macron has distanced France from the conflict, saying his country wasn't consulted in advance about the US-Israel strikes and didn't want the war.