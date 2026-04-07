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Iran frees French detainees after 3.5 years; return underway: Macron

They had been holed up in French diplomatic premises there since their release from prison

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo: PTI)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:43 PM IST
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Iran has allowed two French former detainees, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to leave the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

They had been holed up in French diplomatic premises there since their release from prison.

"CEcile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on route toward French territory, after three and a half years of detention in Iran," Macron tweeted.

The green light for them to leave Iran, long sought by France, signalled how Iran is differentiating between nations, treating some favourably and others as foes, in the context of the Iran war.

Macron has distanced France from the conflict, saying his country wasn't consulted in advance about the US-Israel strikes and didn't want the war.

Macron thanked Oman for playing a mediation role. "It's a relief for us all and obviously for their families," Macron wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IranFranceEmmanuel MacronBS Reads

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:43 PM IST

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