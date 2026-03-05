Home / World News / Iran has not approached Russia for arms supplies, says Kremlin

Iran has not approached Russia for arms supplies, says Kremlin

Kremlin says Iran has not sought Russian arms, even as Moscow condemns US-Israeli strikes and deepens strategic, nuclear and defence cooperation with Tehran

US Israel strike Iran
Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for ​an immediate ceasefire against a ​country it has drawn closer ⁠to in recent years | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Iran has not approached ​Moscow with a request for ‌arms supplies, the Kremlin said on Thursday. 
Russia has condemned US-Israeli strikes and called for ​an immediate ceasefire against a ​country it has drawn closer ??to in recent years. 
Iran last year ​sealed a 20-year strategic partnership ​agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site ​of Iran's only nuclear power ​plant, and Iran supplied Russia with shahed drones ‌for ??use against Ukraine. 
Asked by a reporter on Thursday whether Russia intends to provide material help to Iran, ​including ​arms deliveries, ??Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: 
"In this case, ​there were no requests from ​the ??Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there ??have ​been no changes ​in this regard."
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's $23.9 bn port push: How Beijing is reshaping global maritime trade

War with Iran to cost $3 bn a week under current limitations: Israel

Israel-Iran conflict: Who are the Kurds and why are they in focus again

What is force majeure and why are global energy firms invoking it now

Iran state TV airs ayatollah call for 'shedding blood' of Israelis, Trump

Topics :KremlinIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story