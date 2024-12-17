Iran puts brakes on hijab laws amid backlash, President hints at law reform

The Islamic Republic of Iran has paused the implementation of its stricter hijab laws following backlash from Iranian citizens and the international community. The laws were set to take effect last Friday, according to media reports.

The hijab debate resurfaced after Iranian police detained Parastoo Ahmadi for performing without wearing a hijab in an online concert. Widespread criticism led to her release the following day.

Ambiguity in the law

President Masoud Pezeshkian described the proposed law as “ambiguous and in need of reform,” signalling his intention to review its provisions. The law proposes harsh punishments for women and girls not covering their hair, forearms, or lower legs, including fines and imprisonment for up to 15 years.

During his presidential campaign earlier this year, Pezeshkian criticised the state’s rigid enforcement of the hijab and pledged to uphold personal freedoms. His stance resonated with younger Iranians frustrated by decades of restrictions.

Masoumeh Ebtekar, former vice-president for women and family affairs, also condemned the proposed law, calling it “an indictment of half the Iranian population.”

Criticism from the international community

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have denounced the law, accusing the Iranian government of attempting to “further entrench an already oppressive system of repression.”

More than 300 Iranian activists, writers, and journalists have signed a statement describing the law as “illegitimate and unenforceable.” They urged President Pezeshkian to honour his campaign promises, according to the BBC.

While hardliners aligned with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continue to push for the law’s enforcement, the delay in its implementation suggests officials are wary of sparking large-scale protests similar to those witnessed two years ago.

Death of Mahsa Zhina Amini and 2022 protests

Tensions over the hijab have remained high since the 2022 protests following the death of Mahsa Zhina Amini, a young Kurdish woman who died in police custody after allegedly violating the dress code. Her death triggered nationwide demonstrations, with many young Iranian women openly defying hijab regulations and challenging the government’s authority.