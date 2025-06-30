Iran can again restart enriching uranium in 'months', says IAEA chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has stated that recent US airstrikes on Iran failed to deliver lasting damage to the country's nuclear infrastructure. The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog stated that Iran could resume uranium enrichment “in a matter of months", a view that contradicts US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the strikes set Tehran’s nuclear ambitions back by "decades".

Iran capable of restarting nuclear activities

Israel-Iran conflict

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran was triggered earlier this month by an unprecedented Israeli strike aimed, according to Israeli officials, at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran has maintained that its nuclear activities are solely for "peaceful purposes".

Following Israel’s action, the US launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites before a ceasefire took effect. The scale and success of the damage inflicted have since been subject to intense scrutiny.

Pentagon assessment echoed by IAEA