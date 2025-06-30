Home / World News / Iran can again restart enriching uranium in 'months', says IAEA chief

Iran can again restart enriching uranium in 'months', says IAEA chief

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, noted the IAEA has avoided confirming whether Iran had, or was, close, to having nuclear weapons

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said US strikes did not fully cripple Iran's nuclear programme (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has stated that recent US airstrikes on Iran failed to deliver lasting damage to the country's nuclear infrastructure. The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog stated that Iran could resume uranium enrichment “in a matter of months", a view that contradicts US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the strikes set Tehran’s nuclear ambitions back by "decades".
 
Iran capable of restarting nuclear activities
 
In an interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan, Grossi said that Iran possessed the necessary industrial and technological capacities and that if the country chose to do so, it would be able to resume its nuclear activities. He added that while the damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities was significant, it was not complete.
 
Israel-Iran conflict
 
The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran was triggered earlier this month by an unprecedented Israeli strike aimed, according to Israeli officials, at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran has maintained that its nuclear activities are solely for "peaceful purposes".
 
Following Israel’s action, the US launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites before a ceasefire took effect. The scale and success of the damage inflicted have since been subject to intense scrutiny.
 
Pentagon assessment echoed by IAEA
 
Grossi’s remarks appear to align with an initial evaluation from the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which indicated that the American attacks on key Iranian nuclear facilities last week did not eliminate the essential elements of Iran’s nuclear programme. Instead, they likely caused only a short-term setback of several months. Despite the lack of definitive military and intelligence conclusions, Trump has continued to claim the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
 
Intercepted Iranian communications suggest limited damage
 
In recent days, US military sources have shared details regarding the strategic planning of the strikes, though they have not presented new evidence confirming their effectiveness. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported on Sunday that intercepted communications among senior Iranian officials revealed internal discussions suggesting the damage from the strikes was less severe than anticipated.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China shows tech resilience against Trump's export curbs over Rare earths

Trump calls US-Japan car trade unfair, floats keeping 25% tariffs

Asian banks fuel more than $2 billion loan boom across Middle East

Nations meet in Spain to seek trillions to combat poverty, US to skip event

Trump trade deals likely to fall short as tariff deadline approaches

Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story