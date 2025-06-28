Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israeli Military declares 3 Iranian nuclear sites 'significantly damaged'

In addition, the IDF said thousands of centrifuges, research and development sites, headquarters infrastructure and unique documentation of the nuclear program were destroyed

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

In total, the Israel Air Force carried out 1,500 sorties and about 600 refuelings that were made en route to Iran | Photo: Shutterstock.com

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) stated Friday morning that the three main nuclear sites of the Iranian regime were "significantly damaged." Among them, the uranium enrichment sites of Fordow and Natanz, and the site in Isfahan where enriched uranium was reconverted to a metallic form, and the main conversion components there were destroyed.

In addition, the IDF said thousands of centrifuges, research and development sites, headquarters infrastructure and unique documentation of the nuclear program were destroyed.

Also, 11 senior nuclear scientists who the IDF called "central knowledge centers" in the Iranian weapons group were eliminated, and to prevent the future use of the inactive nuclear reactor at Arak, it was also attacked. The IDF said this was done in order to thwart the future of the program.

 

As for Iran's ground-to-ground missile system, to disrupt it the key building blocks of the missile manufacturing industry were attacked. More than 35 sites were attacked, 200 launchers and 50 per cent of all the Iranian regime's launchers were completely destroyed.

In total, more than 1,500 components, 15 enemy aircraft, more than 90 targets and 80 surface-to-air missile launchers and 6 airfields were attacked. Hundreds of Iranian military forces were eliminated, dozens of commanders were attacked and more than 30 senior members of the Iranian regime's security apparatus were eliminated.

In total, the Israel Air Force carried out 1,500 sorties and about 600 refuelings that were made en route to Iran. In the entire operation, 1,400 strikes were carried out by the fighter formation and 500 by the UAV formation, and the furthest of them was carried out at Mashhad airport, about 2,400 km from Israel, by a fighter jet.

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

