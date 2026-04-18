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Iran partially reopens airspace after 7 week shutdown amid ceasefire

The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the US

Pakistan extends airspace ban on India
Iran's airspace had been closed since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28 (Representational image from Pexels)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
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Iran on Saturday announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week hiatus because of the war, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organisation said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT), according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. It said flights at the country's airports would gradually resume, but did not give a timeframe.

Iran's airspace had been closed since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28. The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsAirspace

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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