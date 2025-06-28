Home / World News / 'Disrespectful, unacceptable tone': Iran slams Trump over Khamenei remark

'Disrespectful, unacceptable tone': Iran slams Trump over Khamenei remark

Donald Trump claimed he 'saved' Khamenei from an 'ugly and ignominious death', prompting Iran to denounce his remarks and warn against using a 'disrespectful, unacceptable tone'

Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei, and Donald Trump
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Iran on Saturday strongly condemned recent remarks made by US President Donald Trump against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The criticism came a day after Khamenei delivered a speech claiming victory in the conflict with Israel and denouncing Washington’s role.
 
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning to Trump via social media, urging the US President to reconsider his approach if he wished to engage constructively with Iran's leadership.
 
"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers," Araghchi wrote on X.
 
  He also lashed out at Israel, stating, “The Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles.” Emphasising Iran’s self-reliance, Araghchi added that the country would not tolerate threats or insults, asserting the Iranian people’s pride in their independence.
 

Trump claims he prevented Khamenei’s death

 
Just hours before Araghchi's response, President Trump took to Truth Social with a provocative post claiming that he had saved Khamenei’s life during the recent hostilities.   
 
  “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, claiming to have stopped a potential strike that could have killed the Iranian leader. He questioned Khamenei’s assertion of victory over Israel, stating, "Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie."
 
Trump claimed that Iran had suffered significant damage, including the destruction of three “evil nuclear sites”, and added that he knew the exact location where Khamenei was hiding. He further revealed that he had instructed Israeli forces to recall a large number of aircraft headed for Tehran, averting what he described as “the biggest attack” of the conflict. "Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed," he warned.
 

IDF details strikes on Iranian nuclear, military infrastructure

 
Amid the war of words, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released details of the extensive damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure during the recent escalation.   
 
  According to the IDF, three major nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and a facility in Isfahan — were “significantly damaged", news agency ANI reported. These sites were involved in uranium enrichment and conversion. In addition, thousands of centrifuges, research facilities, headquarters, and sensitive documentation were reportedly destroyed.
 
More than 35 missile production sites were attacked, wiping out 200 launchers and disabling nearly half of Iran’s launcher capacity. The offensive included over 1,500 sorties by fighter jets, 600 refuelings, and 500 UAV-led strikes, reaching as far as Mashhad airport, about 2,400 km from Israel.
 

Israel-Iran conflict: India evacuates over 4,400 nationals

 
As tensions surged, India launched "Operation Sindhu" on June 18 to evacuate its citizens from Iran and Israel. So far, 19 special flights have brought back over 4,400 Indians, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
 
A flight from Armenia’s capital Yerevan carrying 173 evacuees from Iran arrived in Delhi late Thursday night. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was monitoring the situation closely and would decide on further actions accordingly.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story