Trump signals Gaza ceasefire 'close,' likely in a week amid renewed talks

President Donald Trump on Friday said a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict could be “close”, possibly within the next week, as diplomatic efforts around the region continue to intensify.

“I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire, and we’re supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area.” He did not elaborate on who he spoke to or provide details of a potential agreement.

“We’re involved because people are dying,” Trump added.

Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was actively pursuing a ceasefire. "I felt that President Trump was very determined, very resolute, aware of the importance of a ceasefire, and I think his commitment is essential on this issue," Macron said in Brussels. "I know that his team is engaged in ongoing discussions." Talks underway, but details unclear The remarks came shortly after a ceasefire was reached in the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Israel has estimated the damage from that war at 10 billion shekels ($3 billion), with funds needed to repair missile-hit buildings and compensate affected businesses. The figures were released by Israel's finance ministry and tax authority, highlighting the extent of damage sustained during nearly two weeks of Iranian rocket fire.

In his comments, Trump noted he had recently spoken to those involved in efforts to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. "I think it's close," he said. Trump has previously said he was in near-daily contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the recent Israel–Iran conflict. However, there has been little public indication that Israel or Hamas are moving closer to any new ceasefire deal. Hamas has stated it is open to releasing remaining hostages in Gaza as part of a deal to end the war. Israel, however, insists that hostilities can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled – a condition Hamas rejects.

The war in Gaza began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military assault that Gaza's health ministry says has killed over 56,000 Palestinians. The offensive has displaced the entire population of Gaza and triggered severe hunger and international legal action, including genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice and war crimes claims at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies all such accusations. A spokesperson for US special envoy Steve Witkoff's office said they had no further information beyond Trump's remarks. Witkoff played a role in helping aides of former President Joe Biden broker a previous ceasefire and hostage deal before Trump assumed office in January. That agreement soon collapsed.