Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp of staffers in Biden, Trump admins: Meta

Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp of staffers in Biden, Trump admins: Meta

The FBI this week said a hack by Iran of the Trump campaign and an attempted breach of the Biden-Harris campaign was part of a broader Iranian effort to interfere with the US presidential election

Hackers, Hacking, Cybersecurity
US intelligence officials say Iran's increasingly aggressive use of cyberattacks and disinformation has several motives: to confuse and polarise voters | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns, tried to go after the WhatsApp accounts of staffers in the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Meta Platforms said Friday.

Meta said it discovered the network of hackers, who posed as tech support agents for companies including Microsoft and Google, after individuals who received the suspicious WhatsApp messages reported them. Meta's investigators linked the activity to the same network blamed for the hacking incident reported by Trump's campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FBI this week said a hack by Iran of the Trump campaign and an attempted breach of the Biden-Harris campaign was part of a broader Iranian effort to interfere with the US presidential election.

A statement Friday from Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, said that the hackers had tried to target the WhatsApp account of individuals in the Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as political and diplomatic officials including unidentified officials associated with the Trump and Biden administrations. A small cluster of accounts was blocked by Meta, the company said.

We have not seen evidence of the targeted WhatsApp accounts being compromised, but out of an abundance of caution, we're sharing our findings publicly, in addition to sharing information with law enforcement and our industry peers, Meta said in a statement.

US intelligence officials say Iran's increasingly aggressive use of cyberattacks and disinformation has several motives: to confuse and polarise voters in an effort to undermine confidence in US democracy, to erode support for Israel, and to oppose candidates that it believes will increase tension between Washington and Iran.

More From This Section

Attack at festival in German city kills 3, wounds at least 5 seriously

Jerome Powell says 'time has come' for US Fed to cut interest rates

Nestle to focus on food sales again after CEO's experimental bets

US job market may be near tipping point, unemployment may rise: Research

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan heads to China for talks before election

Iran has vowed revenge against Trump, whose administration ended a nuclear deal with Iran, reimposed sanctions and ordered the killing of an Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In July, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Iran's government gave covert support to American protests against Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Groups linked to Iran posed as online activists, encouraged campus protests and provided financial support to some protest groups, Haines said.

Messages left with the Trump and Harris campaigns were not immediately returned Friday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Never do anything half a**ed: Kamala Harris recalls Indian mother's advice

LIVE news: Delhi police has withdrawn security of women wrestlers, says Vinesh Phogat

Harris is 'tough, experienced and ready' to be president, says Tim Walz

Harris receives support from top Democratic leaders in bid to White House

Kamala Harris had more donors in 11 days than Biden did over entire run

Topics :Joe BidenUS presidential electionsUS ElectionsDonald TrumpwhatsappHackers

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story