Status of Iran's near-bomb grade Uranium stock looms over IAEA meet

The IAEA’s sudden inability to fully account for Iran’s nuclear stockpile has added an additional layer of complexity to the conflict.

Now, “Iran has every incentive to breakout and perhaps the time to produce the material it needs,” wrote Richard Nephew, who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal that capped Iranian enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran’s 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of highly-enriched uranium could fit in three or four easily-concealed cylinders, according to Robert Kelley, a nuclear-weapons engineer and former IAEA inspector. Even if Israel destroys Iran’s enrichment infrastructure, the location of that material will still need to be verified.