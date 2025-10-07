Israel-Hamas conflict: Two years of violence, strikes, and ceasefires

2023
- Oct 7: Hamas gunmen storm into Israel from Gaza, killing and taking hostages. Israel begins airstrikes and imposes a total siege.
- Oct 13: Israel orders Gaza City residents to move south, displacing much of the Strip’s population.
- Oct 19: A US Navy warship intercepts missiles and drones from Yemen; Houthi attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping continue.
- Oct 27: Israel launches a ground offensive; troops later enter Al Shifa Hospital as northern Gaza hospitals shut down.
- Nov 21: Israel and Hamas agree to a seven-day truce; about half the hostages are freed.
- Dec 1: Fighting resumes as Israeli forces launch a major assault in southern Gaza near Khan Younis.
2024
- Jan 1: Israel signals partial withdrawal from northern Gaza but later resumes operations.
- Jan 26: The International Court of Justice orders Israel to prevent genocide.
- Feb 29: Over 100 Gazans are killed while queuing for aid as Israeli troops open fire.
- Apr 1: Suspected Israeli strike hits Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus; Tehran retaliates two weeks later.
- May 6: Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal that Israel rejects; Israel seizes a buffer zone on the Gaza-Egypt border.
- Jul 27: A Hezbollah rocket kills 12 youths in the Golan Heights; Israel vows retaliation.
- Aug 1: Israel says it killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif in a July 13 airstrike that killed 90; Hamas neither confirms nor denies.
- Sept 17: Israel detonates Hezbollah’s pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon, injuring hundreds.
- Sept 28: Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
- Oct 16: Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Rafah.
- Nov 21: ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, ex-defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas’ Mohammed Deif.
- Nov 27: Israel and Hezbollah agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon.
- Dec 2: Trump warns of “hell to pay” if Gaza hostages are not freed before his Jan 20 inauguration.
2025
- Jan 15: Negotiators reach a Gaza ceasefire deal after 15 months of war, outlining phased hostage and prisoner exchanges.
- Jan 19: Hamas frees the first batch of hostages as the ceasefire takes effect.
- Feb 10: Hamas threatens to halt hostage releases amid mutual ceasefire violation claims.
- Mar 1: First ceasefire phase ends without progress; Israel cuts Gaza aid as pressure.
- Mar 18: Israel resumes airstrikes to free remaining hostages, killing hundreds.
- Sept 9: Israeli airstrike targets Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar, during talks on a US-backed ceasefire plan.
- Oct 3: Trump gives Hamas a deadline to accept a peace deal, announces 20-point Gaza peace plan.
- Oct 6: Israeli and Hamas officials begin indirect peace talks in Egypt on the eve of the war’s second anniversary.
