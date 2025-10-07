Israel-Hamas conflict: Two years of violence, strikes, and ceasefires

The Israel-Hamas war completed its two years on Tuesday. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. Militants killed around 1,200 people and took 251 hostages in what became one of the deadliest days for Jews since the Holocaust during World War II.

Since the outbreak of the war, Israel’s military operations have killed at least 67,000 Palestinians and left the majority of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents homeless and hungry, in a region constantly disrupted by bombardments.

Israel’s large-scale military campaign has drawn condemnation from several world leaders and the United Nations. On the two-year mark, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the “immediate and unconditional release of hostages and an end to the suffering”.

ALSO READ: Day 1 of Israel-Hamas meet on Gaza peace plan: Talks end on positive note Guterres urged, “Put an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Israel, and the region now. Stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures. After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now.” After multiple rounds of failed peace talks, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect discussions on Monday in Egypt, led by a US delegation. Talks are set to continue on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump has actively pushed to resolve the conflict and has proposed a 20-point Gaza peace plan, which has been praised by several world leaders.