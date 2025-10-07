Home / World News / US to take 10% stake in Canada's Trilogy Metals to unlock Alaska mining

US to take 10% stake in Canada's Trilogy Metals to unlock Alaska mining

Trump said the White House is reversing a Biden-era decision to reject Ambler Road, a project to help access vast critical mineral deposits in Alaska's Northern Brooks Range

Donald Trump, Trump
US said it will take a 10 per cent stake in Canadian minerals explorer Trilogy Metals. (Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
By Ari Natter and James Attwood
 
The US said it will take a 10 per cent stake in Canadian minerals explorer Trilogy Metals Inc. as part of a $35.6 million investment to secure critical energy and mining projects in Alaska.
 
In an announcement Monday, President Donald Trump said the White House is reversing a Biden-era decision to reject Ambler Road, a project to help access vast critical mineral deposits in Alaska’s Northern Brooks Range to open up critical energy and mining projects. The 211-mile (340-kilometer) highway would connect a remote mining district with deposits of copper, cobalt, gallium, germanium and other minerals.
 
“This was something that should have been long operating and making billions of dollars for our country and supplying a lot of energy and minerals and everything else,” Trump said during an event in the Oval Office. 
 
Trilogy Metals has mining claims in remote areas of Alaska, including a joint venture with South32 Ltd. The US deal also includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5 per cent of the Vancouver-based company.
 
The planned investment is the latest example of the Trump administration taking stakes in North American critical minerals companies to help counter China’s dominance in the industry. Just last week, the US agreed to acquire a direct interest in Lithium Americas Corp., which is developing the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. In July, the US Defense Department agreed to a $400 million equity investment in MP Materials Corp. to fund a plant for rare-earth magnets.
 
US shares of Trilogy soared more than 150 per cent in after-market trading following the announcement of the deal. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. 
 
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Ambler Road will be a toll road constructed from gravel, and will be sensitive to environmental concerns. Trump said the effort will include the construction of two bridges.
 
The Interior Department blocked construction during former President Joe Biden’s term, saying that the road would impact wildlife including caribou.
 
Trump’s move directs the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and US Army Corps of Engineers to reissue any necessary permits needed to build the road.
 
Billionaire John Paulson is a top shareholder in Trilogy, with an 8.7 per cent stake through his investment fund Paulson & Co Inc., according to the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.
 

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationCanadaMining industry

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

