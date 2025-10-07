Day 1 of Israel-Hamas meet on Gaza peace plan: Talks end on positive note

The first day of peace talks between Israel and Hamas ended on a 'positive' note, and US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan will likely be implemented to end the two-year-long conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
During the meeting, which was held indirectly in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, a roadmap was drawn regarding how the talks would move forward.
Gaza peace talks: Key highlights
- Focus of Day 1 talks: Discussions covered the proposed exchange of prisoners and captives, a potential ceasefire, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
- Talks to continue: Negotiators are expected to meet again on Tuesday (local time) for further discussions.
- Existing concerns: The Hamas delegation, comprising two negotiators who survived an Israeli assassination attempt last month, told mediators that Israel’s ongoing bombing of Gaza is hindering progress in negotiations over the release of captives. Even as the talks were underway, an Israeli attack claimed the lives of 10 Palestinians in Gaza, including three people seeking humanitarian aid.
Two years of Israel-Gaza conflict
The developments also come as the conflict marks its second anniversary on October 7. The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise assault on southern Israel during a music festival, killing 1,139 people and taking about 200 others hostage.
Since then, Israeli forces have killed at least 67,160 Palestinians and wounded 169,679 in Gaza.
Trump maintains pressure
Trump continued to maintain pressure on Israel to secure an early peace deal and pushed for a quick exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. A move that will likely build “momentum” to implement other parts of his plan to end the Gaza war.
According to the report, Trump said that “we have a really good chance of making a deal". Adding that he still has his own "red lines", Trump said, "But I think we’re doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important."
Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan
- Demilitarised Gaza: Gaza to become a deradicalised, terror-free zone posing no threat to neighbours.
- Reconstruction: Redevelopment aimed at improving the lives of Gaza’s residents.
- Immediate ceasefire: Upon mutual agreement, hostilities will stop, and Israel will withdraw to an agreed line.
- Hostage return: All hostages, alive or deceased, to be returned within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance.
- Prisoner exchange: Israel to release 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 post–October 7 detainees after hostages’ return.
- Amnesty offer: Hamas members committing to peace may receive amnesty; others can leave Gaza safely.
- Humanitarian aid: Full-scale aid to resume immediately, covering infrastructure and basic services.
- Neutral distribution: Aid delivery overseen by the UN, Red Crescent, and other neutral agencies.
- Transitional governance: Gaza to be managed by a technocratic Palestinian committee under international oversight such as the “Board of Peace” led by Trump.
- Economic revival: A Trump-led development plan to attract investment and create jobs.
- Special Economic Zone: Establishment of a zone with preferential trade terms.
- Freedom of movement: No forced displacement; residents free to stay, leave, or return.
- Demilitarisation: Hamas and factions barred from governance; weapons to be destroyed under international supervision.
- Regional guarantees: Neighbouring states to ensure compliance and regional security.
- International Stabilisation Force: US-backed ISF to secure Gaza, train Palestinian police, and manage borders.
- Israeli withdrawal: Gradual Israeli withdrawal coordinated with ISF, ensuring Gaza’s long-term security.
- Partial implementation: If Hamas rejects the plan, aid and redevelopment proceed in terror-free areas.
- Interfaith dialogue: Initiatives promoting tolerance and peace between Palestinians and Israelis.
- Path to statehood: Reforms may pave the way for Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood.
- US-led dialogue: Washington to mediate long-term political negotiations for peaceful coexistence.