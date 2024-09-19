Israel, Hezbollah exchange strikes as Nasrallah vows payback post attack

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hezbollah leader vowed retaliation against Israel over this week's explosions in Lebanon saying the enemy will face a severe and fair punishment from where they expect and don't expect

Hezbollah Chief
Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader | Image: Shutterstock
AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes along the border on Thursday as the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation for attacks on the group's devices.

He said Israel targeted thousands of pagers and detonated them at the same time crossing a red line".

In his speech, the Hezbollah leader vowed retaliation against Israel over this week's explosions in Lebanon saying the enemy will face a severe and fair punishment from where they expect and don't expect.

While its leader Nasrallah was speaking, Hezbollah announced four strikes on northern Israel.

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group defied Israel's leaders on Thursday that they will not be able to return tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes to northern Israel as long as the war in Gaza continues.


First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

