Home / World News / Israel identifies body of hostage released by Hamas amid ceasefire efforts

Israel identifies body of hostage released by Hamas amid ceasefire efforts

After trading strikes earlier this week, Hamas negotiators reiterated that the group is committed to ensuring the war ends once and for all

People look at pictures and messages displayed at "Hostages Square" amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 12, 2025 | REUTERS
Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel is still waiting for Hamas to turn over the remains of 15 deceased hostages | REUTERS
AP Tel Aviv
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Israel said on Tuesday it had identified the body of a hostage that was released by Hamas overnight, while the militant group's chief negotiator said Hamas is determined to implement the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected in the region on Tuesday to shore up the fragile ceasefire, which has teetered over the past few days.

Israel confirmed that Hamas released the body of Tal Haimi, who was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, and abducted from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on the Gaza border. Haimi, 42, a fourth-generation resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, was part of the emergency response team. He had four children, including one born after the attack.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel is still waiting for Hamas to turn over the remains of 15 deceased hostages. Thirteen bodies have been released since the ceasefire began.

After trading strikes earlier this week, Hamas negotiators reiterated that the group is committed to ensuring the war ends once and for all.

From the day we signed the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, we were determined and committed to seeing it through to the end, Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, who is in Cairo, told Egypt's Al-Qahera News television late Monday.

He said the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and US President Donald Trump, represented an international will declaring the war in Gaza is over.

Al-Hayya said Hamas received assurances from mediators and Trump that give us confidence that the war has ended for good.

He said Israel has complied with aid deliveries in the crossings according to the agreement, but asked mediators to pressure Israel to deliver more shelter, medical supplies and winterisation items before the weather changes.

On Sunday, Israel's military said militants had fired at troops, killing two Israeli soldiers in areas of Rafah in southern Gaza that are Israeli-controlled according to agreed-upon ceasefire lines.

Retaliatory strikes by Israel killed 45 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which says a total of 80 people have been killed since the ceasefire took effect.

Similar strikes occurred on Monday in Gaza City and Khan Younis, where Israel said militants had crossed the yellow ceasefire line and posed an immediate threat to its troops.

The Israeli military said on Monday it was using concrete barriers and painted poles to more clearly delineate the so-called yellow line in Gaza, where troops have withdrawn to. It said several instances of violence have occurred.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GazaGaza conflictisraelHamasQatar

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

