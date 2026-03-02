'Will not negotiate with US': Iran's security chief as conflict escalates

Amid escalating tension in West Asia , Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani on Monday said that Tehran will not negotiate with the United States (US). This comes hours after US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic magazine that Iran’s new leadership wants to talk to him and that he has agreed to the same.

In a separate post on X, Larijani slammed Trump for plunging the region into chaos with his "delusional fantasies" and said he now fears more American troop casualties.

"With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made 'America First' slogan into 'Israel First' and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's power-hungry ambition and with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families. Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself," he said, adding that Tehran wasn't the one to begin the hostilities.

ALSO READ: US military used Claude for strikes in Iran despite Trump's criticism On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, also told Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in a phone call that Iran is open to any serious efforts at de-escalation, according to a statement by Oman’s foreign ministry. Oman has been acting as a mediator in nuclear talks between the US and Iran. Expanding West Asian conflict Larijani’s statement comes as the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel expanded on Monday, with both sides continuing strikes and tensions soaring across the region. According to the Associated Press, a pro-Iran militia claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting US troops at Baghdad airport in Iraq, a day after saying it had attacked a US base in Erbil. Separately, Cyprus reported that a drone targeted a British base on the Mediterranean island.