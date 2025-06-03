Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 3 soldiers killed in Gaza in deadliest attack since March truce: Israel

3 soldiers killed in Gaza in deadliest attack since March truce: Israel

Around 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Oct 7 attack, including more than 400 during the fighting inside Gaza

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel ended the ceasefire in March after Hamas refused to change the agreement to release more hostages sooner | (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

The Israeli military said Tuesday that three of its soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip, in what appeared to be the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since it ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March.

The military said the three soldiers, all in their early 20s, fell during combat in northern Gaza on Monday, without providing details. Israeli media reported that they were killed in an explosion in the Jabaliya area.

Israel ended the ceasefire in March after Hamas refused to change the agreement to release more hostages sooner. Israeli strikes have killed thousands of Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

 

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage in the Oct 7, 2023, attack into Israel that ignited the war. They are still holding 58 hostages, a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Around 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Oct 7 attack, including more than 400 during the fighting inside Gaza.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

