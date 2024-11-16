Israel's conduct in Gaza consistent with characteristics of genocide: UN

A new United Nations Special Committee report described Israel's conduct in Gaza as "consistent with the characteristics of genocide," including mass civilian casualties and using starvation as a weapon, CNN reported.

The UN Committee alleged Israel of "intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury."

"Through its siege over Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, alongside targeted attacks and killing of civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice and resolutions of the Security Council, Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury, using starvation as a method of war and inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian population," the CNN reported quoting the UN committee release.

"The Israeli military's use of AI-assisted targeting, with minimal human oversight, combined with heavy bombs, underscores Israel's disregard of its obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants and take adequate safeguards to prevent civilian deaths," the committee said as quoted by CNN.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Hezbollah positions in Beirut, Times of Israel reported on Friday.

The missiles struck on several occasions in Beirut's southern suburbs, which is a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh after evacuation warnings were issued about half an hour before the attacks, Times of Israel reported.

The US ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, presented the proposal to the Lebanese government on Thursday night (local time), CNN reported quoting a Lebanese official familiar with the discussions.

Authorities are "optimistic" that Hezbollah would agree to the terms of the agreement and they expect to submit an official response to the latest proposal next Monday, the official said.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.