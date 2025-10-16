Israel warns of renewing war if Hamas betrays Donald Trump's Gaza plan

Israel threatened to resume attacks on Gaza if Hamas does not go through with all the steps outlined in US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to prepare for the “complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza” if the militant group, deemed a terrorist organization in the US and the EU, doesn’t disarm and return all the bodies of deceased hostages in its possession.

“If Hamas refuses to uphold the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the US, will return to fighting and act to achieve the total defeat of Hamas,” Katz said in a statement.

Trump echoed those remarks, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday: “We want the weapons to be given up, sacrificed. And they’ve agreed to do it.” “Now they have to do it. And if they don’t do it, we’ll do it,” the US president added. On their end, Hamas returned all 20 live hostages to Israel on Monday and has sent the remains of seven deceased hostages so far, leaving 21 unaccounted for. One body brought to Israel was later discovered not to be that of a hostage, the Israeli army said. Hamas announced it will send another two bodies Wednesday night, but its military said that it has released all of the bodies of Israeli hostages that it is able to access, and that “extensive efforts and special equipment” will be needed to locate the remaining bodies.

Israel has already slowed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, blaming the militant group’s slow return of Israeli remains for disrupting Trump’s peace agreement. A Palestinian relief agency is already warning the volume and distribution of aid are still insufficient for the struggling population. About 800 aid trucks entered on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossing points on Israel’s border with Gaza, up from the previous daily rate of 300, but still less than required, said Amjad Shawa, the director of the Palestinian NGO Network. “Gaza needs 1,000 trucks daily, and all six border crossings must open to meet escalating humanitarian needs,” he told Bloomberg News.

There were no aid imports on Monday, when Hamas released the remaining living hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the war, nor during Tuesday’s Jewish holiday, Shawa said. Aid vehicles entered Wednesday but it was still too early to know on what scale. Truce Tensions Despite those tensions, senior US advisers, who briefed reporters Wednesday on the next steps for the truce, cast the agreement as holding. They said Israel was committed to creating safety for civilians in Gaza and that Hamas had signaled they also intended to honor the deal. The US did not see the truce as having been broken by either Israel or Hamas, an adviser said. The advisers spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Efforts to retrieve the bodies of dead hostages are part of a complex process made more challenging by the level of devastation in Gaza, with unexploded bombs atop rubble and some remains located well below the debris, one of the advisers said. Turkey had offered to help with finding the remains, potentially deploying a search team used in the wake of earthquakes. While demilitarizing Gaza remained a challenging task, the officials said no rebuilding money would enter areas that were under the control of Hamas and that the ultimate aim was for the militant group to not control any part of the territory.

Approximately one to two dozen US troops are in the Middle East region focused on oversight of the deal, one of the advisers said, emphasizing CENTCOM’s involvement was focused on operational and logistical matters — a military strength — and not boots on the ground in a conventional sense. The agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war, announced by Trump earlier this month, sought a conclusion to a two-year conflict which has largely destroyed Gaza and triggered a hunger crisis. That was accelerated by an Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid, ostensibly as a means of pressuring Hamas to surrender, and a United Nations-backed monitor declared a famine in parts of the territory in late August.

On Tuesday, the UN said Israel threatened in a letter to cut the amount of aid entering Gaza over the slow process handing over hostage remains. Israel hasn’t confirmed or denied that position. “Withholding aid from civilians is not a bargaining chip,” Tom Fletcher, the UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator and head of the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement Wednesday. The World Food Programme said on Saturday it had begun scaling up operations in Gaza, and had enough food ready for dispatch to feed the 2 million population for three months. For that to happen, it needs “fast, efficient use of all entry points,” the body said.

Despite the fragile truce halting aerial bombings by Israel, violence simmered in parts of Gaza. Hamas gunmen have been battling rival Palestinian factions and, on Sunday, video footage circulated on social media of a public execution of six men the group had accused of espionage and insurrection. Further stoking tensions, Israeli forces killed seven Gazans, the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Information Center said. The Israeli army said troops fired on Palestinians who approached their positions after they didn’t heed warnings to turn away. The UN said both Israel and Hamas must do more to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians. Hostage Bodies