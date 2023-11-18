Home / World News / Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in southern Lebanese market

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in southern Lebanese market

Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters fired a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli Elbit Hermes 450 drone that was flying over Lebanon

AP Beirut
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

An Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the southern Lebanese market town of Nabatiyeh early on Saturday, causing a fire and widespread damage, National News Agency said. There was no word on casualties.

The Israeli strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group, and far from the border.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NNA said firefighters and ambulances rushed to the area, but it did not mention casualties of the strike that occurred around dawn.

Journalists who tried to reach the factory were prevented by Hezbollah members.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike at the factory but it did say that the Israeli army is currently striking Hezbollah targets. It said further details will follow.

A day after the October 7, attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Hezbollah started carrying out attacks on Israeli posts along the border. Israel's military has been carrying out artillery shelling and airstrikes on areas on the Lebanese side of the border over the past weeks.

Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters fired a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli Elbit Hermes 450 drone that was flying over Lebanon.

On Friday, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out more than a dozen attacks at Israeli posts along the border, including one with two suicide drones on a post in the northern Israeli town of Metula.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

Also Read

Air defences intercept missile launched from Lebanon: Israel Defence Forces

Israel carrying out strikes in Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire: IDF

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Killed top Hamas commando who led assault on Israeli communities: IDF

President Biden calls for restraint as Israel prepares for ground assault

Antimicrobial resistance a significant threat to global public health: WHO

Musk's X to file 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against media watchdog: Report

Pak's KPK govt to launch eviction operation against illegal Afghans: Report

Gaza communications blackout ends, hope rises for critical aid deliveries

Committed to policy of engagement with int'l community: Maldives president

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Israel-PalestineLebanon

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story